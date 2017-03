The first-ever falls church Mardi Gras parade rolled through town last Sunday. People got dressed up in funky outfits to see floats come down Broad Street. There was music, food and fun for all involved. From left to right, Simon van Steyn, Shaun van Styen, Bessy the Clown and Tom Ryan pose during the festivities. (Photo: Shaun van Steyn)

