Police Seek Suspect in Attempted Falls Church Bank Robbery

A man attempted to rob a bank in the City of Falls Church today before fleeing without any cash, police report.

City of Falls Church Police say the suspect, described as a 40-50 year old black man wearing dark glasses, a black leather jacket and gray gloves, entered the SunTrust bank at 603 W. Broad St. around 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Mar. 4, and handed a note to the teller implying he had a weapon. Police report the man left on foot, headed west on W. Broad, before any money was given to him.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 703-248-5053 (TTY 711).

