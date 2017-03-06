2941 Restaurant to Host ‘Spice Companion Dinner’

On Sunday, March 12 from 5 – 8:30 p.m. 2941 Executive Chef Bertrand Chemel and Sommelier Ryan Jones will host a spice dinner showcasing custom spice blends and a guest appearance from NYC Spice Master Lior Lev Sercarz of La Boîte Biscuits & Spices. The dinner also celebrates the recent launch of Sercarz’s new book The Spice Companion: A Guide to the World of Spices, and each guest will receive a signed copy of the book of which is included in the price for the dinner.

Priced at $95 per person (not including beverages, tax and gratuity), guests will enjoy a decadent four-course spice-infused prix fixe tasting menu showcasing a selection of rare and custom spice blends from Sercarz.

Guests will begin their dining experience with a gourmet greeting at their tables including their own personal sample of some of Sercarz’s spices for them to taste, touch, smell, and bring home with them following the dinner. Sommelier Ryan Jones will also be on hand offering optional wine pairings with each course available for an additional $50 per person. Reservations are required.

For additional information on 2941 Restaurant’s Spice Dinner or for reservations, please visit www.2941.com, email 2941info@2941.com, or call 703-270-1500.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments