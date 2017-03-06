Book Signing With Local Children’s Author Apr. 8

Local children’s author, Paula Bordenkecher will be at the Barnes & Noble in Seven Corners on Saturday, April 8, at 2 p.m. to sign her book, The Adventures of Casey Formoonzago.

The story follows the precocious angel, Casey, on her journey in heaven and the challenges that she faces with choosing morals over friendship.

The author, Paula Bordenkecher, uses her books to teach, encourage and inspire children. She has taught middle and high school reading, English and writing in Washington D.C. and adult creative writing and ESL in Arlington, Virginia. Paula is also a mom blogger who encourages mothers in the art of child-rearing. She is currently working on a new book and teaching college English online.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments