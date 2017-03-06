Celtic Music Concert on March 11

There will be a lively evening of acoustic Irish music at the Celtic Music Concert on Saturday, March 11 from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. at the historic Cherry Hill Farmhouse (312 Park Ave.). The band Mitchelstown will be performing on the fiddle, banjo, guitar, bouzouki, harpsichord, concertina, bodhran and more in the intimate atmosphere of the Farmhouse parlor.

Tickets are available in advance for $15 and can be purchased online at webtrac.fallschurchva.gov, in person at the Falls Church Community Center (223 Little Falls St.), or by calling 703-248-5027 (TTY 711). Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $20.

For questions or for more information, contact Corey Jannicelli at 703-248-5171 or cjannicelli@fallschurchva.gov

