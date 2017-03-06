Richard White, Formerly of Falls Church, Dies at 55

Richard White, a former resident of Falls Church, died suddenly on Monday, February 27, 2017. He was born July 15, 1961 in Washington, D.C. and lived in Falls Church throughout his school years. He graduated from George Mason High School in 1979 where he was an All-Met soccer player. He remained interested in soccer as a player, coach and fan throughout his lifetime.

Richard was also an avid deer hunter with both gun and bow and was actively involved with providing deer meat through the Hunters for the Homeless charity organization. He was a master electrician and owned and operated R.W. Electric, Inc. of Centreville, Virginia where he resided with his family. Richard especially enjoyed his afternoon and evening walks with his family and dog, Tory.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years (together 35 years), Lee White; son, Richard White VI, landscaper/nurseryman of Del Ray Beach, Florida; daughter, Nicole, who is completing her degree in social work at George Mason University; his mother and father, Faye and Richard White, of Adamsville, Tennessee; sisters, Kathy Hill of Adamsville, Tennessee, and Karen Protiva of Monmouth, Oregon; and a brother, Pete, of Springfield, Virginia.

Richard White was a good, caring and kind man who enjoyed helping others. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

