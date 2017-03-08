Crime Report: Another Stolen Vehicle & More Break-Ins

Another week of vehicle crime in the City of Falls Church as the latest crime report details five more incidents. A vehicle window was smashed at 24 Hour Fitness, people were seen messing with cars on W. Annandale Road, another car was broken into on N. Oak, a vehicle was stolen from the Unity Club and police recovered a stolen car at Dogwood Tavern.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: February 27 – March 5, 2017

Destruction of Property, 1000 E. Broad St.(24 Hour Fitness) Feb 28, a vehicle’s passenger window was smashed.

Drunkness, 100 blk W Broad St, Mar 1, a female, 86, of Annandale was arrested for being drunk in public.

Tampering with Auto, 200 blk W. Annandale Rd. Mar 4, resident reported three individuals were seen tampering with vehicles around midnight. Several subjects were interviewed. Investigation continues.

Tampering with Auto, 600 blk N. Oak St. Mar 4, at 4:00AM, an officer observed a car with an interior light on and the glove compartment open. Resident notified and reported nothing missing.

Robbery, 601 W. Broad St (SunTrust Bank), Mar 4, 9:37AM, responding to a report of a robbery in progress officers learned that the suspect had already left the building. Suspect described as a black male, approximately 40-50 years old, approximately 5`09 to 6`00 feet tall, black hair, chubby face, wearing a black hat, dark sunglasses, gray gloves, black jacket, black pants, and gray shoes. Investigation continues.

Larceny from Building/Stolen Auto, 116-B (Unity Club) Mar 4, a purse was stolen and it was later learned that the owner’s vehicle was also missing.

Recovered Stolen Vehicle, 132 W. Broad St. (Dogwood Tavern), Mar 5, a car stolen from Alexandria was located in the parking lot and Alexandria Police notified.

