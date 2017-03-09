2017 Special Education Conference Set for April 1

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) will hold its 12th annual Special Education Conference on Saturday, April 1, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Hayfield Secondary School in Alexandria.

The conference, designed for parents and educators of students who receive special education services or who have learning challenges or special needs, will feature Nancy Mather, Ph.D., professor of special education at the University of Arizona, as the keynote speaker. Mather will discuss Elephant in the Room: What We Overlook Regarding Struggling Readers that will address issues affecting the identification of students who struggle with reading and appropriate interventions.

Parents and educators can choose from numerous breakout sessions on topics including building independence in preschool, dyslexia identification, instructional and behavioral supports for high functioning autism students, speech recognition technologies, strategies to promote successful transitions from elementary to secondary school, twice exceptional learners, work-based learning, early intervention, executive function plus social emotional development, fostering communication in the home for students with autism, military support services, restorative justice for students with disabilities, and sign language for special populations. Attendees can browse the exhibit hall — featuring exhibitors from FCPS, Fairfax County, Virginia, the federal government, and non-profit organizations — to learn about the latest research, strategies, special education services, and community resources for students with special needs.

The FCPS Department of Special Services and the Advisory Committee for Students with Disabilities are serving as co-sponsors of the conference.

A list of conference details, workshops, and registration information is available at fcps.edu/event/special-education-conference

