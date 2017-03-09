Mason Student selected to 2017 All Virginia State Band

Tim Gilmour was selected to perform in the 2017 All Virginia State Band. Gilmour auditioned at James Madison University on February 28, placing 3rd out of 32 euphoniums. The euphonium players were selected from top district band and orchestra events from across the state. From April 6-8, Gilmour will be performing with the very best high school musicians from across the Commonwealth. The State Band event will be held at Colgan High School in Manassas.

