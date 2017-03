The George Mason Wind Ensemble competed last Friday in the District X Band Competition receiving overall excellent ratings for their performance of prepared level V and VI music, and for a sight-reading section of music new to the group. The band heads to New York in two weeks for a performance on the stage at Carnegie Hall. (Left to right) Lucy Hoak, Kit Richards, Holly Nelson, James Gogal and Timothy Gilmour. (Photo: Carol Sly)

