Merrifield Post Office Hosts Passport Fair on Sunday

If you plan to travel outside the U.S. this spring or summer, the Postal Service is making it convenient to obtain a passport by hosting a one-day Passport Fair at the Merrifield Post Office this Sunday, March 12, 2017, from 9 a.m. – noon.

“This Passport Fair will provide applicants with one-stop convenience,” said Northern Virginia Retail Manager, Phan Coty. Applicants can walk-in, have their passport photo taken and submit their applications without an appointment.

The U.S. Department of State has detailed guidelines for preparing your passport application and supporting documents. To save time, you may fill out and print a passport application online in advance of the event by visiting the U.S. State Department website travel.state.gov.

The Post Office requests that you ensure that your application is completed in black ink and that you have the required U.S. citizenship documentation as well as identification and payment when you arrive for the fair.

For information about fees, photo requirements, additional passports, and travel information, visit the U.S. State Department website.

Customers that cannot attend the fair but need a passport can schedule an alternative appointment at usps.com. Under the Find Locations tab, select Passports to locate a nearby USPS passport processing office.

You can call the office using the number provided to schedule an appointment.

