St. Patrick’s Day Concert at MEH

Sponsored by the City of Falls Church Recreation and Parks Department, the City of Falls Church Band will be playing a St. Patrick’s Day Irish concert at Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School on March 16 at 7:30 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.

On Saturday, April 29, they will have a Spring Concert at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 2034 Great Falls St. at 7:30 p.m., with guest conductor Colonel Arnald Gabriel, Conductor Emeritus of the United States Air Force Band.

The City of Falls Church Band has been in existence since at least 1932. Every year they provide music for the City of Falls Church Memorial Day ceremony and festival and the Veteran’s Day ceremony, and play for the Summer Concert Series in Cherry Hill Park.

