‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ Comes to McLean

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will be performed in Vinson Hall’s Community Building Ballroom (1735 Kirby Rd, McLean). It is usually dated 1595 or early 1596 and is one of the most widely performed of Shakespeare’s works. It will run weekends through Sunday, April 30. There will be no matinee performance on April 16. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. with Sunday matinees on April 23 and 30 at 2:00 p.m.

Rosemary Hartman leads an award-winning cast and crew in this production, MCP’s first in their temporary venue at Vinson Hall while the McLean Community Center is closed for renovation. Tickets are $18-$20, and are available at McLean Players.org or through Brown Paper Tickets at 1-800-838-3006. Tickets will also be available at the door.

According to Hartman, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream is my favorite Shakespeare comedy. I decided to direct it because I love the storyline, the characters, and the audience appeal. No play was ever named more appropriately; it is a “dream,” — a dream composed of elves, mistaken identities, and wild fantasies.

“This delightful tale has the many human elements of love, revenge, humor, and mystery as well as the mystical magic and enchantment of ‘other-worldly’ creatures such as the scheming Oberon, Titania’s consort and King of the Fairies, beautiful Titania, Queen of the Fairies, who is furious with Oberon for upsetting the balance of nature over a squabble they are having, and my two favorite characters, Bottom, the garrulous would-be actor, and the mischievous Puck, who carries out Oberon’s every wish.”

