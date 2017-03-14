City of F.C. & Schools Announce All Events & Classes Cancelled Tuesday

At 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, the City of Falls Church & its school system announced a citywide cancellation of all City and school events and classes for the day. This includes all high school events for the afternoon and evening.

Falls Church City government operations will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday, however, the courts will be closed. Visitors to City Hall are asked to use the cleared entrances on the sides of the building, closest to Cherry Hill Farmhouse and the Community Center.

City crews are plowing and treating the major roads and will clear residential roads once the precipitation has ended and the major roads are clear.

