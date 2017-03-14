Crime Report: Man Brandishes Gun on W. Broad St.

A man displayed a gun in the 300 block of W. Broad St. last Tuesday, according to the latest City of Falls Church crime report, but no arrests have been made.

Also in this week’s report, police received a report of a sexual assault on N. Washington St., a man skipped out on his bill at Lesly’s Restaurant, a 25-year-old was arrested for disorderly conduct and a 37-year-old was arrested for identity theft.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: March 6 – 12, 2017

Sexual Assault, 300 block N. Washington St. On Mar. 6, police received a report of sexual assault occurring on Mar. 5 by a known acquaintance.

Identity Theft and Obstruction of Justice, 300 block W. Broad St. On Mar. 6, a male, 37, no fixed address, was arrested for Obstruction of Justice and for an outstanding warrant from Fairfax County for Failure to Appear in Court, Identity Theft, and Obstruction of Justice.

Defrauding an Innkeeper and Public Drunkenness, 306 Hillwood Ave. (Lesly’s Restaurant) On Mar. 6, a customer failed to pay a restaurant bill. After an investigation, a male, 35, of Gaithersburg, MD, was arrested for Defrauding an Innkeeper

Larceny from Building, 7124 Leesburg Pike (George Mason High School) On Mar. 6, sports equipment was reported stolen.

Brandishing a Firearm, 300 block W. Broad St. On Mar. 7, police received a report of an unknown male brandishing a firearm at the victim.

Disorderly Conduct, 300 block W. Broad St. On Mar. 7, a male, 25, no fixed address, was arrested and released on summons for Disorderly Conduct.

Larceny from Building, 701 W. Broad St. On Mar. 7, medical supplies were reported stolen sometime on Feb. 23.

Larceny from Vehicle, 300 block Riley St. On Mar. 11, items were reported stolen from the victim’s vehicle sometime after Mar. 4.

Trespassing, 201 S. Washington St. On Mar. 12, a male, 38, of Falls Church, was arrested and released on summons for Trespassing.

Driving Under the Influence, 100 block W. Broad St. On Mar. 11, an officer conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation. The driver, a male, 45, of Bethesda, MD, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Other Arrests

On Mar. 8, a male, 29, of Middle River, MD, was arrested in Vienna for Obtaining Money by False Pretenses and two counts of Forgery in the City of Falls Church committed in Dec. 2016 and Jan. 2017.

On Mar. 8, a male, 34, of Falls Church, surrendered himself and was arrested for Failure to Comply with a Court Order of Restitution.

On Mar. 9, Courtney A. Redmon, 23, of Alexandria, was arrested in Loudon County for Failure to Comply with a Falls Church General District Court Order.

On Mar. 12, a male, 25, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested for an outstanding warrant from the Sheriff’s Office of Arlington County for Tampering with a Jail Fire Suppression Device.

On Mar. 12, a male, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested for an outstanding warrant from Fairfax County for a Probation Violation.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments