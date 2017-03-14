Fairfax County Celebrates 275th Anniversary

Fairfax County is the subject of a day-long event hosted by the Virginia Room of the City of Fairfax Regional Library on Saturday, April 29 from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Explore the place where you live. Your address, whether for an apartment, a townhouse, a condo or house has a history. Was it a once a sleepy crossroads in rural Fairfax County? Perhaps a dairy farm? Is there a cemetery nearby or did it see action from the Civil War or are there vestiges of the Cold War?

The day will begin with a brief overview of the county’s history by Janet Bailey, president of the Fairfax Genealogical Society. Next, explore the county GIS website, which is replete with interactive maps and aerial photographs, with Mike Liddle, GIS (Geographic Information System) Customer Service Supervisor.

This free program will be held at City of Fairfax Regional Library, 10360 North Street in Fairfax. Ample free parking is available in the two garage levels beneath the Library.

Complimentary morning coffee and lunch will be served.

For further information, visit www.fairfaxcounty.gov/library or call (703) 293-6227, ext. 6. Registration is required and will open at the end of March.

