MCC Board to Hold March Public Hearing

McLean Community Center’s Governing Board is inviting residents of the Center’s special tax district, Small District 1A-Dranesville, to share their thoughts on Center programs and services at a Public Hearing on Programs. The hearing will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, and will be followed by the Board’s regular monthly meeting. All meetings of the board are open to the public.

Residents of the Center’s tax district who attend the meeting can voice their opinions on current Center offerings and make suggestions for improving current programs or adding new initiatives. The hearing is one step in planning for the FY 2019 budget cycle, which begins July 1, 2018 and ends June 30, 2019. Some FY 2019 programs will be held offsite while the Center’s Ingleside Ave. facility is being renovated; however, MCC programs are scheduled to return to the renovated building in the Fall of 2018.

Residents who want to find out if they live within the Center’s tax district or who want more information, may call the Center at 703-790-0123, TTY: 711, or visit: mcleancenter.org.

