MCC’s 2017 Governing Board Elections

Friday, March 17, at 5 p.m. is the filing deadline for the McLean Community Center’s (MCC) 2017-2018 Governing Board elections. Residents of Dranesville Small Tax District 1A who are interested in running for a seat on the board can still enter the race. The Board sets policy and provides general oversight for MCC facilities, which include the Robert Ames Alden Theatre and the Old Firehouse Center.

All residents of the Center’s tax district are eligible to run for a seat on the 11-member board. Candidates are required to obtain the signatures of ten McLean tax district residents in order to have their names placed on the election ballot. Nominating petition forms are available at MCC.

Three adult positions and two youth positions are open this year. Adult board members serve three-year terms. Youth members serve one-year terms. Adult candidates must be at least 18 years old as of McLean Day on Saturday, May 20.

For more information on the MCC Governing Board Elections, call the Center at 703-790-0123, TTY: 711, send an e-mail to elections@mcleancenter.org or visit the Center’s website, mcleancenter.org/about/candidates.

