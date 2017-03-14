Snow Day 2017 in The Little City

Children of Falls Church, ages 3, 6 and 9, making snow angels. (Photo: Rosaly Kozbelt)
It may not have been a lot, but there’s snow!
A disappointing — for some — result from the winter storm that hit the east coast Monday night and into Tuesday morning resulted in only a few inches of snow on the ground in Falls Church. Despite the underwhelming accumulation, with a day off of school and many other closures, residents of The Little City are doing their best to make the most of the wintry mix.
A snowy City Hall on Tuesday morning. (Photo: News-Press)
Tuckahoe Street. (Photo: Charles Hansen)
Four-year-old Bridget Edwards enjoying the snow in Winter Hill. (Photo: Kelli Edwards)
Happy Spring! (Photo: Charles Hansen)
Peggy Pridemore shoveling away on Pepperdine Drive in Dunn Loring Woods. (Photo: Keith Conway)
Mason, in the sled, gets a pull from Joey “Substitute Reindeer” Cavada in Falls Church. (Photo: Lexi Cavada)
Five-month-old Skyler Bjerke enjoying the snow Tuesday. (Photo: Annika Bjerke)
