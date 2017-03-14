Snow Day 2017 in The Little City

It may not have been a lot, but there’s snow!

A disappointing — for some — result from the winter storm that hit the east coast Monday night and into Tuesday morning resulted in only a few inches of snow on the ground in Falls Church. Despite the underwhelming accumulation, with a day off of school and many other closures, residents of The Little City are doing their best to make the most of the wintry mix.

Falls Church – send in your snow day photos to FCNP@FCNP.COM and we’ll publish them here!

A snowy City Hall on Tuesday morning. (Photo: News-Press) Tuckahoe Street. (Photo: Charles Hansen) Four-year-old Bridget Edwards enjoying the snow in Winter Hill. (Photo: Kelli Edwards) Happy Spring! (Photo: Charles Hansen) Falls Church kids, ages 3, 6 and 9, making snow angels. (Photo: Rosaly Kozbelt) Peggy Pridemore shoveling away on Pepperdine Drive in Dunn Loring Woods. (Photo: Keith Conway) Mason, in the sled, gets a pull from Joey “Substitute Reindeer” Cavada in Falls Church. (Photo: Lexi Cavada) Five-month-old Skyler Bjerke enjoying the snow Tuesday. (Photo: Annika Bjerke)

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments