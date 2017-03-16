Grace Lutheran to Host Michigan Concert Choir

The Concert Choir of Michigan Lutheran Seminary, Saginaw, Michigan, will present a concert of sacred songs at Grace Lutheran Church in Falls Church on Sunday, March 19, at 8, 9:30, and 11 a.m.

The 37 voice traveling singers, under the direction of Professor Leonard A. Proeber, have toured annually since 1955, with appearances in more than 30 states, Canada and Europe. This choir, which will sing over 30 concerts during the 2016-2017 season, regularly visits congregations of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod in Michigan and adjoining states.

There is no admission to the concert; however, since the group is self-supporting, a freewill offering will be received. The concert is open to the public. For more information about the concert, call 703-534-1719.

