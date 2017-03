Longfellow Middle’s Science Bowl team finished second at the Virginia Regional Science Bowl held in Newport News. Team members are Kevin Zhang, Daniel Fu, Chris Kan, Bryan Zhang, and Owen Rollins; science teacher Jim Bradford sponsors the team. By finishing second, the team earned a trophy and a check for $500 to be used for STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) activities at Longfellow.

