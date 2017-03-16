Mason Students Earn Scholastic Writing Awards

Three students at George Mason High School and one student at Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School earned awards for their writing, poetry and short stories.

Mason students Annie Castillo earned gold keys for four poems, silver keys for five poems, and honorable mentions for two poems; Erik Donnelly received two honorable mentions, one for a short story and a second for a poem; and Annie Parnell received a gold key for a poem, silver key for two poems, honorable mention for four poems and a writing portfolio. MEH student Maryn Hiscott earned a silver key for her flash fiction.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments