MYP Personal Project Parent Info Meeting

On Friday, March 17 at 9:15 a.m., parents can learn about the Middle Years Programme Personal Project that all Mason freshmen will take on this year.

Students will participate in the inaugural IB MYP Personal Project journey and parents can learn about the process, goals and ask questions. The Personal Project is an opportunity for students to showcase any topic they are passionately interested in while demonstrating the skills inquiry, action, reflection, organization, time management, and communication that they have learned over the years.

