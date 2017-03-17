Boosters Annual Golf Classic Tournament on April 27

The Falls Church High School Athletic Boosters Annual Golf Classic tournament will be held this year on Sunday, April 30, at the Penderbrook Golf Club in Fairfax. Teams of four are invited to register to enjoy golf, networking, a buffet lunch, drink tickets, prizes and much more. The price is $130 per person ($105 per person if you register by April 3). Several sponsorship opportunities are available as well. The registration and sponsorship forms can be downloaded at fallschurchsports.org/main/bfiles. For more information, contact Paul Bruning at bruning40@yahoo.com.

