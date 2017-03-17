Longfellow Students Earn Awards at Model UN Event

The Longfellow Middle School Model United Nations (UN) club participated in the Sidwell Friends School Model UN conference in Washington, D.C., where Ishan Dogra and Amir Alkateb earned the Outstanding Delegate award for their representation of the United Arab Emirates delegation in the SPECPOL committee.

Other winners were, in the SOCHUM committee, Jack Lannin and Alex Lin, who earned a Verbal Communication award representing the United Arab Emirates, and Jonghwa Kim and Peter Awabdeh, who were awarded the Honorable Mention award for their representation of Jordan. More than 30 delegates from Longfellow participated in the conference, which included resolutions for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and solving the Syrian refugee crisis.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments