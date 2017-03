The 3rd annual Lip Sync contest sponsored by the Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School Parent Teacher Association attracted a full house last Friday night. The audience was treated to an abundance of talent. The largely student acts were entertaining, the judges comments often humorous, and the emcee duo of Mr. Kelly and Mr. Vu kept things moving with light-hearted patter and groan worthy jokes. (Photo: Carol Sly)

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments