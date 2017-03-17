Police Seek Info After Women Bit by Dog in Falls Church

A woman who was bit by a dog in the City of Falls Church on Thursday will have to undergo rabies inoculations if the dog is not located, police reported today.

City of Falls Church Police are on the lookout for a woman who was walking two dogs on N. Oak St. and Lincoln Ave. around 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 16. Police say the victim passed the woman and the dogs, described as having muted brown or brown fur with white markings, when one of the dogs bit the victim several times on the leg. The dog walker, described as a 20-something white female, about 5’4″ tall, 130 pounds and wearing a purple or lavender colored jacket, identified herself as Laura or Lauren Weaver and may live in the vicinity.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident contact the Animal Control Division immediately at 703-241-5053 (TTY 711).

