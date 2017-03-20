Reston Public Art Film Series Set for Mar. 28

Public Art Reston, as part of its Public Art Film Series, will present three films by film director and Peabody Award recipient Rebekah Wingert-Jabi. The short films will be screened Tuesday, March 28, at 7:30 p.m. at CenterStage, Reston Community Center Hunters Woods in collaboration with and supported by Reston Community Center.

The documentary films are titled “Emerge: The Making of a Community Public Art Project (2010),” “Fun, Beauty, Fantasy: Reston’s Public Art (2012)” and “A Bird in the Hand – Patrick Dougherty’s Sculptural Installation in Reston, VA (2015).” All celebrate the tradition of public art in Reston. Wingert-Jabi will attend the screenings and discuss how her films explore the legacy of public art in Reston since its founding and how Public Art Reston is advancing that tradition.

