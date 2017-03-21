Fairfax Genealogical Conference and Expo

The Fairfax Genealogical Society’s annual spring conference, “Finding Elusive Ancestors – Tools and Techniques for the Search,” will run on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1 at the The Westin Tysons Corner (7801 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church).

The Keynote speaker is D. Joshua Taylor, host of the PBS series, “Genealogy Road Show.”

The two-day conference will include over 60 sessions and workshops on topics including family research in Virginia, New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Maryland, as well Irish, German, Canadian, New England, and African-America research.

Sessions will explore tools and resources, migrations of settlers, Colonial America, and other topics of interest to family history researchers.

Fees from $65 (one-day FXGS members) to $110 (two-day non-members). Registration at fxgs2017springconference.eventbrite.com.

