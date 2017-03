(From left) David Smith, Stacy Hennessey, Astrid Martinez, Gayle Berry and Diane Gelberd at the Homestretch Fundraiser at the State Theater last month. There were 321 attendees and nearly $100,000 was raised for Homestretch. Big ticket items were some great vacation spots, including Lake Gaston and Cazumel. (Photo: Stacy Hennessey)

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments