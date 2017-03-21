St. Patrick’s Episcopal Hosts Concert of Harmony

On Sunday April 2 at 4 p.m. St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church (3241 Brush Drive, Falls Church) hosts a Concert of Harmony, featuring music of bluegrass, jazz, Broadway, and classical.

American music from many periods in our country’s history withh be featured including solos and harmony of “American Songs” from the Classical FX vocal ensemble. A “History of Jazz” will be performed by Washington area’s prominent jazz pianist, Wade Beach. The concert will open with local bluegrass band, Le Bonaparte’s, with bluegrass standards and bluegrass gospel. Dancing Heart Ensemble (flute, trombone and piano) will also provide music by American composer, Eric Ewazen.

Admission is free and a wine and cheese reception follows the concert.

For more information, visit www.odeonchambermusicseries.org, or e-mail at marikohiller@gmail.com or call (703)200-7489

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments