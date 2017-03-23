FCCPS Sees Increased Enrollment

Monthly enrollment information presented to the Falls Church School Board this week showed that since the end of the last school year, Falls Church City Public Schools has added more than a half dozen classrooms worth of new students.

Over the five schools, enrollment increased by 218 students, an 8.72 percent jump from last year. Jessie Thackery Preschool saw the largest jump, increasing by 14 students, or 22 percent. Mount Daniel added 47 students (13.7 percent leap); Thomas Jefferson Elementary increased by 68 students (9 percent); Mary Ellen Henderson added 49 students (8.9 percent); and George Mason High School saw a 40 student bump (5 percent).

Third grade is still the largest class with 233 students. This is the same cohort of kids that surprised everyone when they first arrived in kindergarten in larger than expected numbers. The following year, enrollment for kindergarten took an unexpected dive. Those students, now 2nd graders, still make up the smallest class in the district with only 174 students.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments