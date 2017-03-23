FCPS Students Earn 29 Medals in Scholatic Awards

Fairfax County Public School students earned 29 national medals in visual arts in the 2017 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards program. Top winners included:

• Angela He of Oakton High School, Gold Medal and Best in Grade Award for her video game submission;

• Skylar Franzelas of Annandale High School, American Visions Award for her photography submission;

• Jaron Owens of Mount Vernon High School, Gold Medal for his photography submission;

• Katherine Pajares of Fairfax High School, Gold Medal for her photography submission;

• Jeremiah Walker of Stuart High School, Gold Medal for his ceramics and glass submission.

National medalists will be celebrated at an award ceremony at Carnegie Hall in New York City in June. Select national award winning work will be included in an exhibition in New York, and a traveling exhibition.

The Scholastic Art and Writing Awards is the largest, longest-running recognition program of its kind in the United States.

