GM Robotics Team Heads to District Championship

Last weekend, the George Mason High School robotics team qualified for the finals despite losing two wheels in their drive train. With limited time for repairs, the team still managed near wins in both finals matches and is currently ranked 4th out of 129 teams going into the District Championship.

The team also won the Creativity Award for their swerve drive robot, field centric drive control and gear grabber mechanism.

Over the first weekend of spring break, the team will be at the District meet at the VCU Siegel Center. Finals are the afternoon of Saturday, April 8.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments