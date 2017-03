Four members of the Debate Team participated in the Public Forum Metrofinals last weekend in Leesburg. Mithi Penaranda and Bella Hubble placed first in Junior Varsity out of a field of 43 teams. They were the only JV team to go undefeated in six rounds of debate. They won the final round against Sidwell Friends to place first. Miles Lankford and Chris Kim also participated in this two-day event.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments