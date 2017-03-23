Spring Fling Fashion Show this Sunday

The New Dominion Women’s club will be hosting its annual fundraiser, the “Spring Fling! Fashion Show” on Sunday, March 26, from 12:30 – 2:30 pm. It will feature the latest fashion trends at Bloomingdale’s in Tysons Corner. Guests will enjoy a raffle, light fare and a variety of drinks including complimentary mimosas.

“We are proud of our long-standing commitment of helping local charities. Our club will be celebrating our 50th Anniversary next year! We look forward to seeing old friends and meeting new ones at the fashion show. It’s a perfect event to combine fun and giving.” said Desi Woltman, president of the NDWC.

The beneficiaries of the fashion show are: SHARE, The Friends of Pleasant Grove, Safe Community Coalition, and McLean Project for the Arts. Jennifer Salopek, co-chair of the fashion show committee said, “Everyone is invited to shop afterward and 10 per cent of their purchases will be donated back from Bloomingdale’s to the club through April 2.”

The New Dominion Women’s Club is a civic organization committed to enhancing the quality of life in the community through volunteer service and financial support while providing fellowship for women. Tickets are $75 per person, and $40 for ages 17 and under. They can be purchased at ndwc.org.

