The Falls Church City Public School summer day camp registration opened March 1 and is filling up fast. Camp begins Monday, June 26 and ends August 25. Interested families may register just for the weeks that they need. Weekly fees include morning and afternoon snack, a field trip, a swim trip to Atlantis Waterpark and special visitors. Register at fccps.org/daycare. Questions and concerns can be sent to clintonk@fccps.org or 703-248-5683

