On Monday, Girl Scout Daisy Troop 2259 delivered over 75 boxes of cookies that were purchased by their sweet-toothed customers at the Falls Church Police Department. Chief Mary Gavin and other officers were the lucky recipients. The Daisies are all in first grade and the Troop selected the police department as their Hometown Heroes. (Photo: Jacob Radcliff)

