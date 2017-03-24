Falls Church Feeds the World on April 23

Christ Crossman United Methodist Church in Falls Church is partnering with Rise Against Hunger next month to assemble more than 30,000 meals to help create a world without hunger.

The event will be held from 1 – 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 at Christ Crossman United Methodist Church (384 N Washington St., Falls Church). Volunteers are needed to assist in assembling 30,000 healthy meals that will be packed and shipped around the world. Outside, children are welcome to participate in their own food justice project, bagging produce with the Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC), and enjoying a Mad Science show.

Volunteers can sign up at events.stophungernow.org/ChristCrossman4/23

Rise Against Hunger (formerly Stop Hunger Now) is an international hunger relief organization that distributes food and life-changing aid to the world’s most vulnerable, mobilizing the necessary resources to end hunger by 2030.

