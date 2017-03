Roughly 1,000 people from the elementary schools filled Mary Ellen Henderson to capacity for the annual Hippo Tiger Giraffe Games last Friday night. The evening included food sales and class basket raffle tickets as well as entertaining games with 50-plus teachers and principals for the TJ Tigers and the MD Hippos/JTP Giraffes. In the end the MD/JTP crew took the golden pencil trophy for the third year in a row. (Photo: Carol Sly)

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments