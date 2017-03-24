McLean School Hosts Writing Symposium

Jack and Jill of America, Inc.’s Northern Virginia Chapter conducted a Reading and Writing Symposium recently at BASIS Independent McLean in McLean. The symposium was facilitated by an Emmy-award winning journalist, distinguished authors, celebrated teachers and a gifted illustrator, to encourage pre-school through high school students to develop an appreciation for the art of writing and illustration through engaging, interactive activities.

Along with the workshops, facilitated by author/educators Paula Young and Vera Woodson, illustrator Brian Washington and Emmy-award winning journalist Vanessa Russell, the symposium featured a pop-up book fair organized by Dr. Courtney Davis. Alejandro Danois, author of The Boys of Dunbar: A Story of Love, Hope and Basketball, gave the keynote address.

The Northern Virginia Jack & Jill chapter collected almost 100 book donations for local organizations.

Jack and Jill of America, Inc. is a membership organization of mothers with children ages 2 to 19, dedicated to nurturing future African-American leaders by strengthening children through leadership development, volunteer service, philanthropic giving and civic duty.

