McLean Symphony Hosts Spring Concert on April 2

The McLean Symphony presents its spring concert, “The Orchestra, the Organ, and Youthful Originals.” The concert will take place at Vienna Presbyterian Church (124 Park St NE, Vienna) on Sunday, April 2, at 7 p.m. This is the fourth concert of the Symphony’s 45th season, “A Sapphire Celebration.”

The evening will begin with opening remarks by Rev. Peter James, Senior Pastor at Vienna Presbyterian Church. The musical program will begin with Rhosymedre (Prelude on a Welsh Hymn Tune) by Ralph Vaughan Williams. Brian Wilhour, an award-winning American composer, will be performing Organ Concerto in G Minor and Major, Op. 4, No. 1. Mr. Wilhour serves as the Director of Music at Immanuel Presbyterian in Mclean and he has conducted and performed throughout the United States and internationally in concerts that featured several of his original works.

The Symphony will also put on the Overture in C Minor by Northern Virginia youth composer Luke Waddell and a composition by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky nicknamed “Mozartiana” (Suite No. 4, Op. 61). The night will end with the popular Russian Easter Festival Overture by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov.

The McLean Symphony is an all-volunteer orchestra, and the concerts during this anniversary season celebrate area composers and musicians. Proceeds from purchased tickets will enable the Symphony to continue to encourage local musicians and composers, while giving affordable concerts to the community. Tickets are available via the Symphony’s website, mclean-symphony.org.

