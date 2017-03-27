Falls Church Restaurant Week is Here!

By Jody Fellows

Today kicks off the 2017 edition of Falls Church Restaurant Week, highlighting some of the best restaurants in and around The Little City.

The fifth annual culinary event, produced by the News-Press, features exclusive specials including three-course prix fixe meals, limited-time dishes, deep dining discounts and more. All Restaurant Week participating restaurants and their offers can be found in March 23, 2017 of the News-Press or at www.fcrestaurantweek.com.

In addition to the dining details, the special edition of the News-Press currently on newsstands features a guide to breakfast in Falls Church, a look at how Clare & Don’s brother-sister duo gives back to the community, an exploration of the man behind Pimmit Hills neighborhood gem Idylwood Grill and a chat with City chefs about how they stock their kitchens.

Happy eating, Falls Church!

