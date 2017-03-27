Joe Dowling Named 2016 F.C. Employee of the Year

Public Works Crew Leader Joe Dowling has been named the 2016 City of Falls Church Employee of the Year. The citizen-led Employee Review Board selected Dowling for his work during Winter Storm Jonas, the creation of a mini-park on Rolling Road and several department office moves.

Dowling has worked for the City for 36 years. He was nominated by his supervisor, Robert Goff, and three department directors.

Goff was impressed by Dowling’s performance during the record-breaking Winter Storm Jonas.

“Mr. Dowling’s leadership, skill, level of knowledge and expertise in the removal and recovery effort was outstanding and greatly improved quality of life and safety for residents during this storm,” said Goff.

Danny Schlitt, Director of Recreation and Parks, nominated Dowling for his tireless work on special events like the Memorial Day Parade and Festival. “Joe is a ‘can do’ man,” said Schlitt. “He is willing to do whatever it takes to get the job done. He simply does what he is tasked to do with a professional and knowledgeable attitude.”

Nancy Vincent, Director of Housing and Human Services, nominated Dowling for his leadership in moving the Court Services Unit from Gage House to City Hall.

The fourth nomination came from James Snyder, Director of Development Services and Planning. “Joe’s work makes The Little City a more attractive and better place to live, work, and play,” said Snyder.

The citizen-based Employee Review Board selects an Employee of the Year each year from nominations submitted by City employees and citizens. The recipient is selected for their involvement in an accomplishment of outstanding worth in advancing and improving public service in the City of Falls Church that produces outcomes, such as higher morale or acts beyond the call of duty, and goes above and beyond the nominee’s normal duties.

