Local Futsal Team Wows in Metro League

A team of 11 student-athletes, including nine from George Mason High School, recently placed first in the most competitive division of the U.S. Youth Futsal Metro Futsal League. Futsal is a form of 5-on-5 indoor soccer. The Falls Church-based squad compiled a 6-0 record and defeated a team that had advanced to the Final Four of the 2017 U.S. National Youth Futsal Championship last month. Left to right (back row): Jared Valdes, Wesley Quill, Sembrera Baracco, Daniel SanGiovanni, Andrew Connelly, Haeju Jeong. Front row (L-R): Peter Scardino, Oscar Ferrara, Franco Savastano. Inset: Rebecca Crouch and Carlos Mercado. (Photo: John Paul SanGiovanni)

