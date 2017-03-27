Sustainable Landscaping Workshop in Arlington

The Fairlington Community Center in Arlington (3308 S. Stafford St.) hosts a workshop on Saturday, April 1 for people to learn how to select plants that will function best in their location. The free workshop, which goes from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., focuses on the 3,000 native and naturalized plant alternatives to commonly used non-native plants. Attendees will learn about designing the propagation and habit of plants in mind, best practices for planting, companion planting. and identifying and removing invasive plants. Advance registration required as space is limited. Register at mgnv.org. For more information, call 703-228-6414 or email mgarlalex@gmail.com.

