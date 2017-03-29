Crime Report: Stolen Booze & Sex Enhancement Supplements

There were several thefts in the City of Falls Church this past week, according to the latest crime report released Tuesday.

The ABC store on Hillwood avenue was hit twice, once last Wednesday when a bottle of Malibu Rum was stolen and again on Saturday when a bottle of Jim Beam was taken. In another shoplifting incident, $500 worth of sex enhancement supplements was stolen from the 7-Eleven on West Street.

And finally, a bicycle was taken from a residence on E. Fairfax St.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: March 20 – 26, 2017

Larceny-Theft From Building, 200 blk E. Fairfax St., Mar 21, an unsecured red and black bicycle was taken from a residence.

Larceny-Shoplifting, 167 Hillwood Ave (Virginia ABC Store), Mar 22, a Hispanic male, wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, white and black sneakers, and a gray backpack entered the store around 5 PM and stole a 750ML bottle of Malibu Rum. Suspect may have been involved in a similar incident at the same store a month earlier. Investigation continues.

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd (Eden Center) Suite 16, Mar 23, a male, 32, of Woodbridge, VA was issued a summons for smoking in a restaurant.

Larceny-Shoplifting, 110 N West St (7-11), Mar 24, approximately 7:51 PM, a counter display of sex enhancement supplements valued at $500 was taken by two unknown suspects. Suspects described as: a black male, heavy set, with long hair, glasses and possibly a goatee. He was wearing a black jacket, black pants and a white t-shirt. The second suspect was a black female, long hair, wearing a black hoodie and pink shorts. Investigation continues.

Larceny-Shoplifting, 167 Hillwood Ave (Virginia ABC Store), Mar 25, 7:54 PM, suspect described as a black male, 20-30 years of age, approximately 5`11″ tall, approximately 155lbs, wearing a grey knit hat, a white t-shirt, a silver-colored cross necklace, gold watch and jeans took a 1.75 liter of Jim Beam Bourbon Whiskey. A possible second suspect is described as a Hispanic or light skinned black male, 20-30 years of age, approximately 5`08″ tall, approximately 135lbs, wearing a grey t-shirt, a grey hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, and jeans. Investigation continues.

OTHER ARRESTS

On Mar 21, a female, 55, of Alexandria, VA was arrested in the Alexandria Jail on two Felony charges of Grand Larceny stemming from an incident in Falls Church on Mar 4, wherein a purse and vehicle were taken.

On Mar 23, a male 29, of Fairfax, was arrested at Police Headquarters on a Capias for Failure to Appear in Court on Feb. 22.

On Mar 26, a male, 39, of Springfield, VA was arrested for giving a false report to a law enforcement official on Mar 7.

