F.C. Annual Easter Egg Hunt Set April 15

The 2017 City of Falls Church Annual Easter Egg Hunt, hosted by the City’s Recreation and Parks Department, will take place in Cherry Hill Park on Saturday, April 15 at 10 a.m. Event organizers encourage people to get there early and to walk or carpool. Children ages 11 and younger are invited to bring a basket and hunt for eggs. Hunting areas are divided by age groups. The Easter Bunny will also be in attendance.

This event is sponsored by Mosquito Shield and is free to the public. After the Easter Egg Hunt, participants are encouraged to stop by Cherry Hill Farmhouse from 10 a.m. – noon and learn to dye Easter eggs the old fashioned way. The cost is $5 per person, and all materials will be provided.

