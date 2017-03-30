Local Youth Soccer Team Wows at Virginia Tourney

A team of local soccer players, the Premier AC 04 Navy boys team, won the Boys U13 Elite division (the most competitive division) of the Icebreaker soccer tournament in Prince William County last weekend. Standing (L – R): Jacob Davidson, Nate Fried, Graeme Ewart, Quinn Castelli, Indiana Rupert, Ryan Mahshie, Dylan Logue, Charlie Russell, Jake Nielsen, Coach Oscar Elinan and Peter Kratz. Seated (L – R) are Tucker Allbaugh, Henry Boland, Peter Matthews, Alex Gardner and Daniel Shutov. They beat a New River United team from Christiansburg, VA in the final, 2-1. (Photo: Dave Russell)

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments