McLean Community Center Unveils Ingleside Renovation

The McLean Community Center (MCC) held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of the renovation of its 1234 Ingleside Avenue facility at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22.

Speakers, MCC Executive Director George Sachs, MCC Governing Board Chair Laurelie Wallace and Dranesville District Supervisor John Foust, detailed the six-year-long process it took to successfully secure the project.

Foust called it “a very, very good morning,” and said that the center was “the jewel of McLean.” He noted the foresight of district residents, who 50 years ago voted to pay a real estate surcharge in order to establish and operate the Center. “We owe you a debt of gratitude,” he said.

Sachs said the renovation will allow the Center to consolidate its administrative offices, address ADA and fire compliance issues, add additional class and meeting room spaces, update its technology and modernize the look of the facility’s lights, walls and flooring. “I can’t wait to present this newly renovated building to the community,” he said.

The approximately $5 million construction project has been awarded to Sorensen Gross Construction Services. Construction will begin on April 3. During the 18-month renovation, the center’s administrative offices will move to 6631 Old Dominion Dr., in the McLean Square Shopping Center. The class program and the registration office also will relocate to 6645 Old Dominion Dr. which is also in McLean Square. Dance classes will be held at 1374 Chain Bridge Road, next to Color Wheel, in the Langley Shopping Center.

For more information, visit the Renovation Update on the center’s website: mcleancenter.org/about/newsroom-2

